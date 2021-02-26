Cumberland County man added to TBI Most Wanted List

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cumberland County murder suspect has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List.

The TBI says John Michael Poss is wanted for first degree murder by both TBI and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Poss is 33 year old, stands 5-8 and weighs 155 pounds. He is also bald and had blue eyes.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 931-484-6176.

🚨Most Wanted Alert🚨 John Michael Poss has been added to the TBI Most Wanted list. Poss is wanted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and TBI, for first degree murder. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you know where he is. pic.twitter.com/2luQVagrWM — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 26, 2021

