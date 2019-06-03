Crossville man charged with attempted murder, aggravated burglary

A Crossville home invasion suspect is also facing attempted murder charges after an incident early Monday morning, officials say.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, the reported home invasion took place at a residence on St. George Drive in Fairfield Glade around 12:15 a.m on Monday.

Officials say the home was occupied by a male and female who knew the suspected gunman, identified as 22-year-old Andrew Nicolas Rich of Crossville.

The victims said they barricaded themselves into their bedroom when they realized an intruder had broken into their home. They told police Rich tried to gain entry to the room several times — at one point firing several shots into the bedroom door — but remained unsuccessful.

After breaking into the home, police say Rich fled the scene in a vehicle and was later seen driving by a Fairfield Glade Police officer near Peavine Road. When he turned, the officer engaged lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop, which prompted a short pursuit down Peavine Road into I-40, ending at the exit at Genesis Road.

Officers also noticed the suspect dispose of an item during the chase and later recovered a handgun from the area. Investigators also recovered two more weapons from the scene and from Rich’s car.

Police believe the victims were targeted because of their relation to the suspect, although officials did not release more specific information regarding their alleged relationship.

Rich is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated burglary. He is being held in the Cumberland County Jail on a $1,020,000 bond. Rich is expected in court on June 24.