Critically wounded shooting victim found in North Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a shooting victim was located Wednesday night inside of a residence in North Nashville.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to a home on 23rd Avenue North near Osage Street where they said they located a man inside with two gunshot wounds to his torso.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries that were deemed critical, police explained.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

