Criminals who dismiss COVID-19, social distancing continue to commit crimes and put officers at risk

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin Police are on the lookout for a drive-by shooting suspect who fired multiple rounds into a house filled with people.

While they work to solve that crime, they also tell News 2 they are frustrated by criminals who don’t care about social distancing, COVID-19 or the pandemic which threatens all of us.

The drive-by shooting took place on the night of March 31. Police say someone fired multiple shots from a vehicle into a home on North Boyers Street.

Police found multiple shell casings on the street and bullets in the brick of the home. Police also say five people were inside of the house at the time of the shootings, including a small child.

Police say residents inside were not helpful and nobody was hurt in the shooting.

While searching the building, police found two ounces of marijuana on 24-year-old Jimmy Varnado and he was subsequently arrested.

After interviewing witnesses, police learned about an hour before the shooting multiple people got into a fight in the street outside the home.

The entire incident frustrated officers who tell News 2 that officers are put in harm’s way by people who don’t care about a virus or a pandemic.

“That is absolutely right. Not only did they fight in the street, with physical contact, they rode over in the same car, four or five people, and there were four or five people in the home. And then our guys still have to do the investigation. We still have to go into the home and do search warrants to find out who has weapons, ammo, narcotics. And all of it when we are asking people to stay home and you have individuals who are out there putting themselves and our officers at risk.” Lt. Lamar Ballard of Gallatin Police Department

Gallatin Police have not made any arrests in this case. If you have any information, contact the Gallatin Police Department at (615) 452-1313.





