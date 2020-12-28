Criminal history for downtown Nashville bombing suspect consists of single drug charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Antioch man who investigators say detonated a bomb inside of an RV in downtown Nashville Christmas morning has a limited criminal past in Tennessee, which consists of a single drug charge from decades ago.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation provided News 2 with the criminal history for Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, which included one charge for possession of marijuana for resale that dated back to Jan. 29, 1978. At the time, he was arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Don Cochran, the U.S. Attorney for Middle Tennessee announced Sunday evening that Warner was killed in the explosion, which occurred at 6:30 a.m. Friday morning near Second Avenue North and Commerce Street, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Prior to the explosion, Metro police said Warner’s RV played an audio recording of a countdown, a warning for people to evacuate and the song “Downtown” by Petula Clark.

One Metro officer was knocked to the ground, while another suffered temporary hearing loss as a result of the blast. Three other people were transported to area hospitals with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, according to investigators.

The investigation into the explosion remains ongoing.