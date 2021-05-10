Criminal complaint: Nashville bank robber got away with more than $19K

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A federal complaint has been filed against a man accused of robbing First Bank on West End Avenue and fleeing on foot.

On May 3, Midtown officers took 32-year-old Justin Hickman into custody after he allegedly robbed the bank at knifepoint. Metro officials told News 2 the FBI would be taking over the investigation.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the Middle District of Tennessee, Hickman got away with more than $19,000 cash after he walked around the teller counter and demanded money while displaying a knife. While the teller was in the process of counting the cash, Hickman took the money and fled on foot.

Metro officers spotted Hickman a few blocks away from the bank and took him into custody. When he was taken into custody, officers found two bags with large amounts of cash and recovered approximately $19,345 during the investigation.

According to the complaint, Hickman admitted to the robbery and said he needed the money to get out of Nashville.

The robbery is being investigated by the FBI’s Nashville Gang and Violent Crimes Task Force.