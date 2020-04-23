Breaking News
Woman shot inside car while driving in Rutherford County
Woman shot inside car while driving in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was injured Thursday morning after being shot in her car while driving on Veterans Parkway near Kingdom Drive in Rutherford County.

Paramedics responded to the scene and ultimately the 42-year-old Murfreesboro resident was transported by LifeFlight helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. At this time, her condition is unknown and her identity is not being released.

Investigators believe the woman was shot by a suspect in another vehicle, but have no other details on any possible suspects. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jamin Humphress at (615) 904-3054.


