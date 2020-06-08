Two injured, suspect wanted in Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are being treated for injuries and a suspect is on the run after a shooting on the 2300 block of Green Acres Drive in Clarksville.

Officers were called out to the scene around 9:22 p.m. in response to a shooting in progress. The suspect involved in the shooting remains at large and is possibly armed. It is unknown at this time whether or not the suspect is injured.

Investigators are advising everyone to avoid the area at this time while they process the scene. This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Clarksville Police Department Tipsline at (931) 645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously here.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage