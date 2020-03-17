2 found dead in crashed car in West Nashville believed to have been murdered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people found dead in a crashed car on Friday morning off of a construction road on the 400 block of Old Hickory Blvd. in West Nashville are believed to have been murdered after investigators say the two were both shot.

Source: Metro Nashville Police Department

According to Metro Police, 33-year-old Holly Williams and her estranged boyfriend 36-year-old William Lanway were found dead in the car by a construction worker. The car, a 2005 white Acura sedan, had struck a tree after going off the road and down an embankment.

Lanway was arrested March 4 on charges of aggravated assault and false imprisonment for attacking Williams in a domestic violence incident.

Williams had obtained an order of protection against Lanway, who was also arrested for domestic assault in December for punching her. A search warrant was executed at Williams’ Hillmeade Drive apartment as detective work to identify who killed the two and determine a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.





News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage