2 found dead in crashed car in West Nashville believed to have been murdered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people found dead in a crashed car on Friday morning off of a construction road on the 400 block of Old Hickory Blvd. in West Nashville are believed to have been murdered after investigators say the two were both shot.
According to Metro Police, 33-year-old Holly Williams and her estranged boyfriend 36-year-old William Lanway were found dead in the car by a construction worker. The car, a 2005 white Acura sedan, had struck a tree after going off the road and down an embankment.
Lanway was arrested March 4 on charges of aggravated assault and false imprisonment for attacking Williams in a domestic violence incident.
Williams had obtained an order of protection against Lanway, who was also arrested for domestic assault in December for punching her. A search warrant was executed at Williams’ Hillmeade Drive apartment as detective work to identify who killed the two and determine a motive.
Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.