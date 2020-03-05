Live Now
Two arrested in LaVergne double homicide; suspect on the run

Carlos and Jose Coreas-Munoz

Jose Martin Coreas-Munoz (left, earlier booking photo) and Carlos Coreas-Munoz (right) [Source: LaVergne Police Department]

LaVERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — LaVergne Police needs your help in finding a suspect involved in a double homicide on March 3, in which two suspects have already been arrested.

According to LaVergne Police, the incident happened on Tuesday in the 900 block of Mandy Lane around 6:55 p.m. Two adult male victims were shot and killed in the roadway.

LaVergne Police identified and arrested 42-year-old Carlos Coreas-Munoz and a male juvenile with tampering with evidence. Police are searching for 39-year-old Jose Martin Coreas-Munoz who has two active warrants for first-degree homicide.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Jose Martin Coreas-Munoz, you’re asked to call the LaVergne Police Department at (615) 793-7744 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-7867.


