Tullahoma man wanted for questioning following Franklin County shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a Tullahoma man is wanted for questioning in connection with a Saturday night shooting.

According to investigators, Brent Moon is a person of interest in the homicide of James Eric Hanger at a home on the 1500 block of Plasant Grove Road in Estill Springs on Saturday around 5 p.m. A report states Moon entered the home followed by two unknown Black male suspects wearing all black clothing and black masks.

Witness accounts state one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded money and an argument ensued. During a struggle over the weapon, one of the suspects shot Hanger and the two suspects along with Moon fled the area.

Hanger was found dead by investigators of a gunshot wound. Moon has an active warrant for first degree murder and should not be approached by civilians.

If you have any information regarding this matter, you’re asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 308-9420 or Franklin County Communications at (931) 967-2331.