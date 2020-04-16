Teens arrested on separate violent gun crimes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teens were arrested Wednesday afternoon at a home on Enchanted Circle for separate violent gun crimes.

According to Metro Police, 18-year-old Anthony D. Thomas Jr. is charged with felony aggravated assault for firing 10 to 12 shots from the sunroof of a BMW sedan as the car traveled on Elizabeth Road on March 26. The gunfire sent those on the street running for safety, but not before Thomas was recognized as the shooter.

A 17-year-old is facing an attempted murder charge for opening fire on a female resident on Eastboro Drive who caught him stealing the wheels from her son’s car. Fingerprint evidence led to identification of the 17-year-old.

Both teens remain under investigation in regard to other gun crimes. A search of the Enchanted Circle home where they were found today revealed seven guns and ammunition. Two semi-automatic pistols recovered from the attic were listed as stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.





