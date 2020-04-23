Breaking News
TDH reports 170 deaths, 8,266 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

TBI: Lewis County man wanted for homicide and abuse of corpse

Crime Stoppers

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Curtis Lobermier

Curtis Lobermier (Source: TBI)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Lewis County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man now on the most wanted list.

Curtis Lobermier is facing charges of criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse. Details surrounding the case were not immediately given.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, call 1 (800) TBI-FIND. There is a $2,500 reward for information directly leading to an arrest.


News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories