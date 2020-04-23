TBI: Lewis County man wanted for homicide and abuse of corpse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Lewis County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man now on the most wanted list.

Curtis Lobermier is facing charges of criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse. Details surrounding the case were not immediately given.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, call 1 (800) TBI-FIND. There is a $2,500 reward for information directly leading to an arrest.





