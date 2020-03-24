Live Now
Suspect wanted in hit and run crash that injured child on bicycle

Devonta Hall

Devonta Hall (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in the March 8 car vs. bicycle hit-and-run crash that critically injured a 12-year-old boy.

According to Metro Police, 24-year-old Devonta Hall has outstanding warrants charging him with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid for driving the Chevrolet Impala that collided with and critically injured the boy in the 3000 block of Richmond Hills Drive in Madison.

Evidence from the scene shows the boy was struck by a silver vehicle that would have front-end damage. Two days after the crash, investigators with Metro Police’s traffic unit located the suspected car at an East Nashville auto repair shop. Hall reportedly had driven the Impala which had a broken windshield and front passenger-side damage to the shop one hour after the crash.

The boy remains hospitalized with serious injuries at this time.

Anyone with knowledge of Hall’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous. 


