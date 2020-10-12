Suspect sought after man left for dead in shooting on Hickory Hollow Parkway

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for a suspect who shot and left a man for dead in the roadway near Global Mall at the Crossings (old Hickory Hollow Mall) on Saturday night.

According to Metro Police, 36-year-old Jajuan Montez Clark was found severely wounded from gunshot wounds on the 5200 block of Hickory Hollow Parkway by a motorist around 8 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Clark was believed by investigators to have been homeless.

Investigators need your help in order to find the suspects responsible for the shooting death of Clark.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.