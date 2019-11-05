Surveillance shows suspected gunmen sought in shooting of MetroCenter restaurant employee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have released surveillance images showing the two gunmen suspected of shooting a MetroCenter restaurant employee and firing at customers.

According to police, two masked males entered Kebab Gyros on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard Monday night to rob the business.

When a male clerk chased the two outside, officers said one of the gunmen fired his weapon, striking a female employee in the foot. Her injuries were believed to be minor.

As the gunmen fled, police revealed the two also fired at customers. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to contact Nashville CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

  • (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
