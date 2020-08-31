Smyrna Police looking for Hibbett Sports theft suspects

Police are looking for four individuals accused of stealing multiple items from Hibbett Sports on August 4. PHOTOS: Smyrna Police Department

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Smyrna Police Department is asking for help identifying four suspects following a theft at Hibbett Sports.

According to police, the four people entered the store on August 4 and proceeded to steal multiple items. A suspect wearing a yellow Hollister shirt allegedly sprayed a substance believed to be pepper spray to deter employees from intervening.

The suspects reportedly left in an orange Kia Rio with temporary tags.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Detective Steve Martin at (615) 267-5432.