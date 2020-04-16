Smyrna PD searching for suspect who attempted to abduct child

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators with Smyrna Police Department are needing the public’s help in the search for a suspect who attempted to abduct a child from the Florence Commons Trailer Park around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Smyrna Police, the suspect is described as a black male with long braids, facial hair, and was wearing a short sleeve black shirt and dark pants. Smyrna Police canvassed the area but were unable to locate the man. The child was able to break free from the suspect and flag down a nearby maintenance man who took the child home.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call the Smyrna Police Department at (615) 267-5009 or email Detective Rafael Bello at rafael.bello@townofsmyrna.org.