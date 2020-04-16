Police: Stolen car crashes into building under renovation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for two suspects who were believed to be involved in a crash of a stolen vehicle into a building under renovation on Whites Creek Pike.

According to Metro Police, the 2007 Pontiac was stolen from Stockell Street last Thursday. The suspected thief lost control of the car coming out of a curve when the crash happened Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.





News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

