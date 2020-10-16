Police: Shoplifter attacks hardware store employee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for a suspect who shoplifted from the Northern Tools store on Gallatin Pike North, but not before assaulting an 18-year-old female employee.

According to Metro Police, the shoplifter struck the employee on the head with the bladed part of an edging tool as she tried to stop him from stealing the tool and a chainsaw. After striking her in the head, he punched her several times in the face to ensure his getaway.

The employee was checked out by doctors and was found to not be critically injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.