Police searching for suspects after man critically injured in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are working to find a group of suspects who shot a man in the abdominal area on the 500 block of Joseph Avenue around 5:40 p.m. Sunday evening.

According to Metro Police, the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and is being transported to an area hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Investigators are searching for four suspects with guns in a blue vehicle that fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

