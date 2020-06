FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man in the chest during an argument.

According to investigators, 48-year-old Patrick Petway may be driving a white Buick. The crime happened Friday night at a home on Natchez Street.

If you have any information that may lead investigators to Petway, call Franklin Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage