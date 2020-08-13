Police searching for man in reported sex assault of two women at Stones River Greenway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police need the public’s help in identifying a man who is alleged to have assaulted two women on Wednesday morning at the Stones River Greenway in Hermitage.

According to investigators, the first incident occurred around 8:15 a.m. when the victim reported that the man asked for directions before attempting to grab her breast. She turned away from him and he reportedly walked off, laughing.

Around 15 minutes later, the second victim reported that the man, using a towel, grabbed her from behind and fondled her. She screamed and he ran away.

The suspect is identified as a white male who appears to be in his 20s with short, dark wavy hair. At the time of the crimes, he was wearing dark shorts and tennis shoes. He was also carrying a blue and green-striped beach towel.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Metro Police Sex Crimes Unit at 615-862-7540 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.