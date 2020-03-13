1  of  9
Closings
Police searching for Hermitage credit union armed robbery suspect

Hermitage Robbery Suspect - 3/13/20

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police need your help in identifying a masked suspect who robbed the Outreach Community Credit Union on Central Pike at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

According to investigators, the suspect went into the credit union around 1:30 p.m. and then fled the scene on foot after demanding money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.


