Police: Man dies after being shot during apparent drug-related robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who was critically injured during an apparent drug-related robbery and shooting on the 1200 block of Joseph Avenue earlier this month has died.

Investigators say 48-year-old Ibrahim Oruc of California was one of three people who met two men at a short-term rental property on June 1. Once inside, there was a fight between the two groups and one of the men pulled out a gun and ordered Oruc and the two others to the ground. Oruc reportedly attempted to run away when the gunman shot him in the torso.

Oruc was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he remained until he died Wednesday.

Metro Police say they are searching for a heavy-set black male in his late 30s, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and a black male approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with short-twisted dreads with red tips. The suspects took several bags from the home and fled.

