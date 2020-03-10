Police: Man claims self-defense in Eleven North apartment shooting death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating a claim of self-defense in a deadly shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Eleven North Apartments on 300 11th Avenue North in North Gulch on Monday night.

According to investigators, 26-year-old Wontez Graham exchanged shots with the now-deceased victim, 23-year-old Timothy K. White. Investigators have recovered both of their pistols.

The shooting call came in around 8:50 p.m. White was found on the ground suffering from critical injuries after being shot. He was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died during surgery.

Graham was not on scene when investigators arrived but came back and spoke to investigators saying he had just parked his car at the apartment complex when a hooded man walked up and pulled out a gun.

Graham said he pulled his own gun from the door of his car and exchanged shots at the man whom he thought was going to steal his car. Graham and his girlfriend fled the scene to a nearby grocery store before they returned to the scene with Graham’s father. Both Graham and his girlfriend provided statements to police.

White, at the time of his death, was facing charges of two counts of attempted murder and was out on bond. He was charged with shooting into a car with two women inside in East Nashville back in 2017. One of the women suffered a gunshot wound to the upper back. White was to appear in court in September.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.





