Police investigating ‘targeted’ fatal shooting in North Nashville alley

Metro police detectives are investigating an “apparent targeted” fatal shooting on Saturday afternoon in North Nashville.

The shooting occurred in an alley near 23rd Avenue North and Formosa Street around 4 p.m.

The victim, identified as 31-year-old Aaron Washington, was found in a yard nearby with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Washington was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

Witnesses told police they heard approximately five gunshots and saw the victim running nearby. Washington is known to frequent the area, and two vehicles he owned were located near to where the shooting happened.

While police believe Washington was targeted in the shooting, possible suspects and the motive remain unknown.

Anyone with information about Washington’s murder is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.