Police investigating after victim struck by car on Lafayette Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are on the scene after a pedestrian was hit on Lafayette Street at the intersection of Claiborne Street.

According to investigators on scene, one person was hit by a vehicle and was found laying in the middle of the roadway. The victim was transported to the hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.

Southbound lanes of Lafayette Street are closed as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

