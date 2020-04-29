Police investigating after man found shot in the chest at East Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are responding to the scene of a shooting investigation at the Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road where a man was found shot in the chest.

The call happened just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to investigators, a large crowd was gathered in front of Building A when they arrived at the scene. The victim, approximately 25-30 years old, was seriously injured.

Details about possible suspects and what might have led up to the shooting are not yet available. News 2 has a crew on the way to the scene and we are working to gather more details.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.





News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage