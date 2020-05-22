Police arrest man following December stabbing in North Nashville

Breaking News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is behind bars tonight following a December stabbing in north Nashville.   

The suspect told police the act was in self-defense, but police say he was violating an order of protection.  

Police have arrested 34-year-old Marquoise Jones on a charge of criminal homicide. This comes after the fatal stabbing of 59-year-old Marcus Black.  

Police said black had an order of protection against Jones, yet the two were living at the same house on 22nd Avenue North. That’s where police said a fight broke out and Jones said he stabbed black in self-defense.  

Jones was originally taken into custody back in December, but no charges were filed at that time. The District Attorney’s Office filed the criminal homicide charge.  

