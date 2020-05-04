Police: Armed-and-dangerous suspect wanted on attempted murder charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for a suspect wanted for attempted murder and felony vandalism charges, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

According to investigators, 19-year-old Tywan Smith drove up to his former girlfriend’s house on Woodstock Drive just before 5 p.m. Saturday and saw her sitting in a car with a male friend. Both the ex-girlfriend and her friend told Smith to leave. After a brief exchange of words between the three, Smtih pulled a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and opened fire hitting the ex-girlfriend’s friend in the hand and grazing his stomach. Bullets also hit the man’s vehicle.

Smith was free on $7,500 bond at the time of the shooting for a March arrest on charges of aggravated assault and felony vandalism stemming from a domestic dispute with his mother.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.





