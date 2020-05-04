1  of  2
Breaking News
298 COVID-19 cases connected to Goodlettsville Tyson plant TDH reports 219 deaths, 13,502 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

Police: Armed-and-dangerous suspect wanted on attempted murder charges

Crime Stoppers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tywan Smith (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for a suspect wanted for attempted murder and felony vandalism charges, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

According to investigators, 19-year-old Tywan Smith drove up to his former girlfriend’s house on Woodstock Drive just before 5 p.m. Saturday and saw her sitting in a car with a male friend. Both the ex-girlfriend and her friend told Smith to leave. After a brief exchange of words between the three, Smtih pulled a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and opened fire hitting the ex-girlfriend’s friend in the hand and grazing his stomach. Bullets also hit the man’s vehicle.

Smith was free on $7,500 bond at the time of the shooting for a March arrest on charges of aggravated assault and felony vandalism stemming from a domestic dispute with his mother.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.


News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories