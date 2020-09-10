Police: 4-year-old girl and father missing; father violated custody agreement with mother

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police need your help in finding a missing 4-year-old girl and her 47-year-old father after he did not return the child to her mother this week per their child custody agreement.

Investigators are charging Diab Alia with custodial interference and an order of protection violation. It is believed Alia and his missing daughter, Mariah, are still in the Nashville area. Mariah has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing child.

Investigators say Alia owns an auto sales business and has access to numerous vehicles. Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Diab Alia and Mariah Alia are asked to contact Metro Police Emergency Communications at (615) 862-8600 or Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. All callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and can qualify for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.