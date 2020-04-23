Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash on Dickerson Pike

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead after being hit by a car on Dickerson Pike just after 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Metro Police, Metro Fire, the Fatal team, and CSI investigators are all on the scene at this time. Investigators are searching for a possible gray Chevrolet sedan missing a right side fender, believed to have been involved in the hit-and-run crash.

Dickerson Pike between Due West Avenue and Skyline Ridge will be closed for awhile while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.





