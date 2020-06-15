One dead, three injured in motel shooting near Opryland early Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An apparent drug-related shootout in a room at the Fiddler’s Inn on Music Valley Drive left one man dead and three others injured with gunshot wounds.

Metro Police said the crime occurred around 4 a.m. The unidentified man who died was found laying on the sidewalk with a pistol underneath him. Based on blood evidence, Metro Police say the man was shot in a second story room, ran downstairs, collapsed and died.

An unoccupied sedan was found idling in front of a vacant building at the motel, and investigators are working to determine if this was the car the deceased male victim was driving.

Multiple shell casings were found inside the motel room along with drugs, digital scales, and multiple cell phones.

One of the men, a 35-year-old who was injured in the shooting, was found at a business near the motel. The other two, brothers ages 41 and 44, road together in a private vehicle to Vanderbilt. All three victims are currently in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Two of the wounded men told investigators they did not know the man who died or why he was at the motel.

The 41-year-old wounded brother, Lee Wilkerson, is wanted on an outstanding especially aggravated robbery warrant in relation to the shooting of a man outside of the Stewarts Ferry Pike Waffle House in October. He will be booked into jail upon release from the hospital.

The investigation into Sunday morning’s shootout is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

