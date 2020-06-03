One dead after drive-by shooting near Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One victim was shot and killed on the 3000 block of Long Boulevard near Centennial Park late Wednesday morning.

According to Metro Police, a dark-colored SUV drove by and the gunman shot out of the sunroof around 11:35 a.m. There was a potential involvement of drugs and an exchange of gunfire. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they died.

One suspect reportedly ran away on foot. Details regarding possible suspects were not immediately given, and the shooting was not affiliated with nearby apartment complexes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

