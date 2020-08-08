One arrested, another wanted for 2019 murder of man outside Jefferson Street club

Dvontay Hyde and James C Jones

Dvontay Hyde and James C. Jones (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested one suspect and are still searching for another accused in the murder of 38-year-old Robert Shields outside of the Elks Lodge on the 2600 block of Jefferson Street back in April 2019.

According to investigators, 28-year-old Dvontay Hyde was arrested at a Brickdale Lane home on Thursday night on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. He is in jail on $250,000 bond.

Shields was leaving the club on Sunday morning, April 28, 2019, carrying money related to a Saturday night party when he was confronted and shot.

Hyde’s co-defendant, 23-year-old James C. Jones remains on the run. He is also wanted for the February 7, 2019 murder of 23-year-old Deshawn Ellison who was shot at a 9th Avenue North apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

