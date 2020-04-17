Nashville Police searching for suspected serial burglar

Metro Nashville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying this suspect.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — South Precinct detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say burglarized three Nashville Dollar General stores this week.

Police say three Dollar General stores have been burglarized this week, including locations on October Woods Drive and Murfreesboro Pike. They say the same individual is suspected of breaking into other convenience stores in South Nashville.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.





