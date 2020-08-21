Nashville mother begs for justice in the murder of her 55-year-old son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating the murder of a 55-year-old man on West Trinity Lane, while a Nashville family is still searching for answers.

“You don’t know my pain right now,” said Jessie Dillard, mother of Darrell Walker.

Walker, affectionately known as “Tank,” was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a North Nashville parking lot. Police have not found or arrested his killer.

“I just wasn’t ready for something like this to happen,” said Janay Reed, Walker’s daughter. “I’m his only child. So, no one is ever ready to put their parents in the ground.”

“Tank” was the oldest of three boys, and was raised by a single mother.

“His dad died when he was 7 years old, and from there it was me and him,” said Dillard.

Dillard says her son’s murder was a case of mistaken identity.

“Did he have to get taken away like that?” asked Dillard. “Now, my son is gone. But, he took a piece of me with him.”

Dillard and her family members are now asking for anyone with information to come forward.

“If anybody knows who did this, any third parties, please send a message,” said Reed. “Please get in contact with somebody. If you don’t want to tell us, please contact the police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.