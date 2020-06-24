Nashville man wanted in shooting death of father

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for a 19-year-old man wanted in the shooting death of his father at their Anderson Road home.

According to Metro Police, Anthony Rivera is currently wanted on charges of criminal homicide in the death of Henry Rivera. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

