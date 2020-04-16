Murfreesboro Police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run of pedestrian

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Northwest Broad Street in front of Dodge’s convenience store around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Murfreesboro Police, the driver of a truck with a trailer on the back struck a pedestrian causing them to die from their injuries and did not stop.

If you recognize the vehicle, you’re asked to contact Murfreesboro Police Department at (615) 893-1311.





News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage