Mt. Juliet Police searching for teen suspect accused in armed robbery

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a victim at gunpoint on Karen Drive in the Silver Springs neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

According to investigators, a Hispanic male teen approached the adult male victim while on foot, pointed a handgun, and demanded cash around 2:20 p.m. The suspect fled to a black Scion car which was last seen traveling southbound on Benders Ferry Road.

Residents are being asked to check their home surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity that may have occurred during that time. If you have any information that may aid investigators, call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.

