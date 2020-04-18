Motorcyclist killed along I-24 near OHB in Joelton identified; search ongoing for hit-and-run driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorcyclist was killed along Interstate 24 near Old Hickory Boulevard in Joelton early Saturday.

According to reports, the 61-year-old Jon Brooks from Nashville was found by police at 2:30 a.m. dead on the scene. Police say he was riding his 1997 Harley Davidson East on I-24 in a heavy rainstorm when he was struck from behind by a hit-and-run driver of a black GMC Yukon.

File Photo (Source: MNPD)

Debris removed from the rear of the motorcycle and recovered from the scene indicate that the vehicle was a black 2007-2014 GMC Yukon, possibly a Denali, with a similar grill to the pictured vehicle. The SUV reportedly received front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.





