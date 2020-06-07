MNPD: Suspects sought after 18-year-old girl shot in the head

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for a suspect or suspects responsible for killing an 18-year-old girl who died from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to Metro Police, Alisha L. Slaughter was riding in a car with her sister and another woman just after midnight when shots were fired at the car from behind. The women had fought with at least three other people moments before the shooting, which reportedly occurred in the area of Providence Park Lane and Donna Kay Drive.

Slaughter was driven to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

