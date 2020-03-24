Metro Police trying to identify suspected hit and run victim

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating the death of an unidentified woman as a hit and run.

The incident took place Sunday night on Old Hickory Blvd. near First Blvd., in Hermitage.

Police say a security guard witnessed the event while traveling north on Old Hickory Blvd. and made U-turn. He reported seeing a black sedan stopped in the middle of Old Hickory Blvd., facing south. When the security guard got to the scene, the car was gone, but he found the woman lying in the roadway.

An autopsy performed Tuesday leads police to believe the woman was hit by a car.

Police are running the victim’s fingerprints in an attempt to identify her.

Anyone with information on the victim or the incident is asked to call (615) 862-7665.





