Closings
United Christian Academy

Metro Police searching for man who hit visitor with drinking glass on New Years

Crime Stoppers

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Years Assault Suspects - 02/28/2020

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police need your help in identifying a man who they say hit someone visiting from Florida in the head with a drinking glass on New Years Day.

According to Metro Police, the victim had a severe cut to their head from the assault. The incident occurred at a downtown hotel, and investigators are also trying to identify the woman that was with him.

Efforts to identify the man have so far been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.


News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar