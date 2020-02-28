Metro Police searching for man who hit visitor with drinking glass on New Years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police need your help in identifying a man who they say hit someone visiting from Florida in the head with a drinking glass on New Years Day.

According to Metro Police, the victim had a severe cut to their head from the assault. The incident occurred at a downtown hotel, and investigators are also trying to identify the woman that was with him.

Efforts to identify the man have so far been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.





