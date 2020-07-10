Metro Police searching for gunmen who fired at group, killing a man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are working to identify two men who fired at a group of people standing outside a home on the 500 block of Phipps Drive on Saturday evening, killing 31-year-old Maurice Bowers.

Witnesses told investigators that Bowers was at a party at the home when the gunmen began firing into the crowd, striking him. Bowers was taken by personal vehicle to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died.

Surveillance video taken from the scene captured the incident. The gunman who is seen running from a dark in color Dodge Dark is described as a Black male, approximately 6 feet tall with long twists in his hair.

The motive for the shooting and whether or not Bowers was the intended target remains under investigation.

