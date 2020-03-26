1  of  35
Closings
Metro Police search for East Nashville burglary suspects

East Nashville Restaurant Burglary Suspects - 3/26/2020

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are working to identify two men who burglarized Lyra restaurant on Eastland Avenue early Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the men entered the business at 1 a.m. after using a rock to break the front glass. They took bottles of liquor and fled in a stolen 1990 Buick Century. The vehicle was recovered Wednesday on Middleton Street.

Police say one of the suspects is a black man who is bald, approximately 5’10” and weighs about 165 pounds. He wore jeans and a striped shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.


