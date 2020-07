Police looking for man who stole a Hummer from a man getting gas at the Circle K at 2000 Nolensville Pike. PHOTO: MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are looking for a man who robbed a man at a gas station early Friday morning.

Police say a man was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Circle K at 2200 Nolensville Pike around 5:10 a.m. The suspect demanded the man’s car keys and wallet and drove off with his 2005 Hummer H3. The car had a Missisppi license plate with the number MIA6576.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.