Metro Police, FBI searching for man who robbed Hermitage bank

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police and the FBI need your help in identifying a man who they say robbed the Fifth Third Bank on the 5000 block of Old Hickory Blvd. on Monday morning.

According to investigators, the suspect came in around 9:45 a.m. with a handgun and fled the scene with cash. The suspect wore a gray hooded sweatshirt with the letters A & K on the front. His face was covered with a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.





