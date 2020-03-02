Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 5 p.m.

Metro Police, FBI searching for man who robbed Hermitage bank

Crime Stoppers

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hermitage Bank Robbery Suspect - 3/2/2020

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police and the FBI need your help in identifying a man who they say robbed the Fifth Third Bank on the 5000 block of Old Hickory Blvd. on Monday morning.

According to investigators, the suspect came in around 9:45 a.m. with a handgun and fled the scene with cash. The suspect wore a gray hooded sweatshirt with the letters A & K on the front. His face was covered with a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.


News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar