Man suspected in cellphone tower burglaries in Sumner County arrested

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators have arrested a man who they say is responsible for several cellphone tower site burglaries throughout Sumner County.

Sumner County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lonnie Banks on Monday for breaking into a cellphone tower site located on the 2600 block of Long Hollow Pike in Hendersonville. Deputies believe Banks and possibly others associated with him stole specific pieces of copper from the sites and brought them to recycling locations in Kentucky to avoid detection.

The burglaries and thefts from the cellphone tower sites may total up to $100,000.

If you have any information on this case, call the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 442-1889.





